IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Down 2.5%

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.32. 473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,781,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70.
In other IAA news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $935,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in IAA by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
IAA Company Profile (NYSE:IAA)
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
