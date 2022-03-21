IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Down 2.5%

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.32. 473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,781,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAA news, Director Peter Kamin purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $935,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in IAA by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

