IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alliant Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,828,000 after purchasing an additional 295,036 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alliant Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT opened at $60.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

LNT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

