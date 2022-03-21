IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after buying an additional 1,154,608 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $50,294,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at about $32,756,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 84.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,489,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after buying an additional 684,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $48.43 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.