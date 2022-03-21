IBM Retirement Fund Has $213,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $156.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.03. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

