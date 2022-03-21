IBM Retirement Fund Has $232,000 Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $116,871,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after acquiring an additional 434,077 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $37,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,302.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after acquiring an additional 279,284 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

CBOE stock opened at $116.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.37. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

