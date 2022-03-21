IBM Retirement Fund Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KIM. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

