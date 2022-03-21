IBM Retirement Fund Sells 7,547 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AES were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in AES by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AES by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AES by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in AES by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AES by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

NYSE:AES opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.