IBM Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognex were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $71.65 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

