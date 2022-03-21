Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) to announce $300.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.00 million and the highest is $300.40 million. Ichor posted sales of $264.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,688,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ichor by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 247,739 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,191,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 167,103 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,947,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. Ichor has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

