Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,213.00

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $2,213.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045568 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.02 or 0.07038936 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,217.56 or 1.00389711 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00041023 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

