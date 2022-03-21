Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Identiv stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.29 million, a PE ratio of -1,674.00 and a beta of 1.65. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Identiv news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 59,370 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $900,049.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 116,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,864. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Identiv by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

