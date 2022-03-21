Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) PT Lowered to €27.00

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €28.00 ($30.77) to €27.00 ($29.67) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €31.50 ($34.62) to €27.00 ($29.67) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($31.87) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

IDEXY stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.