Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.46.
Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.