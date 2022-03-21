Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $96.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,550,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,333,110 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 769,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

