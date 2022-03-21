Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Raised to C$31.50 at Acumen Capital

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Acumen Capital from C$30.75 to C$31.50 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Information Services from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

ISV opened at C$22.79 on Thursday. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$33.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$398.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

