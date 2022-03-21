Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells $46,000.00 in Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sharp Laura Ingle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $44,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $92.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.57. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $93.74.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 26.9% in the third quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 68,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter worth $218,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

