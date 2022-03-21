Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.36. 2,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 293,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $892.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 3.09.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 176.32%. Analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,894,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,731,000 after purchasing an additional 231,936 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,631,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,250,000 after purchasing an additional 431,547 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inhibrx by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,718,000 after acquiring an additional 396,256 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Inhibrx by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 654,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,575,000 after acquiring an additional 354,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

