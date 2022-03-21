Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 100,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ ALZN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. 1,259,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,092. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $33.55.
Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alzamend Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.
