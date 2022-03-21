Insider Buying: Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) CEO Acquires $24,999.99 in Stock

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) CEO William Hinshaw purchased 13,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $24,999.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Hinshaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of Axcella Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $27,373.50.

AXLA opened at $2.79 on Monday. Axcella Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 31.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

