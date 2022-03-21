Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells $82,135.50 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $195.64 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.91 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,007,227,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,831 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

