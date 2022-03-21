Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $324,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CDLX traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $56.58. 528,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,247. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37.
Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
