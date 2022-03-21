Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $327,000.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $172.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.96. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.47.

Separately, TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in CorVel in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

