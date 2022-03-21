Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $561,260.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $561,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $85.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.41 and a beta of 1.78. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NARI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

