Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells $561,260.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $561,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ NARI opened at $85.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.41 and a beta of 1.78. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on NARI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
