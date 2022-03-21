Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Sells $1,262,571.66 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,262,571.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $61.05 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,029,000 after purchasing an additional 112,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,773,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,388,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,003,000 after purchasing an additional 92,660 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 565,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

