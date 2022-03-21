Insider Selling: UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Sells $16,632.00 in Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $16,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,864 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,140,000 after purchasing an additional 204,343 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

