Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $782,850.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $995,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $125.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.17. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,779,000 after buying an additional 340,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after buying an additional 315,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,266,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Wedbush cut their target price on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

