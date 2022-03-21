Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Sells $782,850.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $817,425.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $811,950.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $913,050.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $995,625.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00.
Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $125.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.99 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.17. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $401.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,779,000 after buying an additional 340,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,376,000 after buying an additional 315,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,266,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,361,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Wedbush cut their target price on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.