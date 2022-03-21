Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Inspirato stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

In related news, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $319,584.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $1,018,358.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,848 over the last 90 days.

Inspirato Inc is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences.

