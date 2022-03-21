Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,885,000 after buying an additional 200,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 462,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,594,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,421,461. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

