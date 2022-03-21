Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $154.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE:ICE traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.64. The company had a trading volume of 22,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.87.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.