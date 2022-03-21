International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 901,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Cummins stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,397,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

