International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.35. The stock had a trading volume of 345,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,183,168. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

