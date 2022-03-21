International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 36,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.56. 22,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,294. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.27. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

