International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Prospect Capital worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSEC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Shares of Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,821. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.