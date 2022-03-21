International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:FGet Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,870 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 297,625 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 115,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 55,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of F traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,263,758. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:FGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

