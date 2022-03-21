International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,373 shares of company stock worth $22,292,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

MU traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,162,111. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

