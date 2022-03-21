International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 158.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 41.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Stem by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stem by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Stem by 97.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

In other news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $823,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $775,950.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,121 shares of company stock worth $3,071,950. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STEM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 261,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,072. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.