International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,258 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 523,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,848,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

