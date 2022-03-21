International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,184 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 107.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,914,000 after buying an additional 931,957 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,111,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,823,000 after buying an additional 807,581 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $40,900,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,305 shares during the period.

VGK stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.17. The stock had a trading volume of 181,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800,984. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.97.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

