International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 135,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,522,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 817,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 595,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 435,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CAPE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.87. 48,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,361. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.

