International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in AT&T by 58.2% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. UBS Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,915,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $166.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.