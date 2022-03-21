Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

