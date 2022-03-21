Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €2.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €2.70 ($2.97) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ISP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.00 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.10 ($3.41) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €3.02 ($3.32).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.63) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.55).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

