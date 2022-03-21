inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $23 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.95 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $10.17 on Monday. inTEST has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $110.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTT. TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in inTEST by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth approximately $691,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in inTEST by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in inTEST by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

