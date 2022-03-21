Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

INTZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Intrusion from $4.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $2.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 209.82% and a negative net margin of 258.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intrusion by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Intrusion in the third quarter worth $368,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Intrusion during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 120,512 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

