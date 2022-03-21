Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target Lowered to $2.75 at B. Riley

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $4.75 to $2.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

Intrusion ( NASDAQ:INTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 258.42% and a negative return on equity of 209.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intrusion by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 325.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Intrusion by 2,716.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intrusion by 44.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the third quarter valued at $2,650,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrusion (Get Rating)

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.