Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.17 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $623.45.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock traded down $9.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $470.40. 16,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,306. The business has a 50 day moving average of $508.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.