Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $347.38. 1,333,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,504,852. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $307.39 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.91.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

