Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CSR opened at $96.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.42. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $112.27.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is -669.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.