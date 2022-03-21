IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IQVIA by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded up $4.42 on Monday, hitting $227.66. 1,311,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,641. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.30 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

