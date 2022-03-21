iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,324,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,829,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,021,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,602,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,141,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,535,000 after buying an additional 40,443 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after buying an additional 124,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 716,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $55.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.49 and a 12 month high of $61.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.