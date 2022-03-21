iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

FXI opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $48.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,157.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

